Ingwe heavily represented

… as Mannetti downsizes squad

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Upon completion of their third week of extensive training at the modest Namibia Football Association (NFA) Technical Centre in Windhoek, Brave Warriors mentor Bucksy Mannetti has offloaded three players from his provisional 25-member training squad.

The former Brave Warriors holding midfielder revealed on Monday that Young Brazilian FC player Wayne Esterhuisen, Vincent Namiseb (Flamingoes) and Nampol’s Johannes Shiwedha are the players dropped from the provisional squad.

The Warriors technical staff have been overseeing training for the invited footballers since the beginning of this month in preparation for the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Guinea Bissau in June this year, before the team heads to South Africa for the annual Cosafa Cup starting on June 25.

Locally based footballers will then go toe to toe with Zimbabwe for the Africa Nations Champions qualifiers in July. Namibia has been grouped alongside Zambia, Mozambique and Guinea Bissau in Group K of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

“We are getting to where we want to be in terms of the depth in the squad but again, this can change depending on injuries, possible new arrivals from the Debmarine Namibia Cup and of course with the start of the Premier League later next month. We also have the foreign-based players to consider.”

The 22-member squad reads as follows: Lodyt Kazapua (A Stars), David Peterson (Tigers), Charles Uirab (O Pirates), Edward Maova (Civics), Romario Ndjavera, Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers), Tebs Lombard, Charles Hambira (T Magic), Larry Horaeb (BA), Riaan !Hanamub (O Pirates), Edmund Kambanda (Unam), Stigga Ketjijere, Katiti Hakuria (A Stars), Benyamin Nenkavu (Tigers), Oswaldo Xamseb (T Magic), Dynamo Fredericks (BA), Pandeni Kandjabanga (Golden Bigs), Itamunua Keimuine (T Magic), Mapenzi Muwanei (Tigers), Muna Katupose, Immanuel Heita (BA) and Sakaria Jonas (Tigers).