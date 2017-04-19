Huawei focuses on user experience to craft cloud services

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The 14th Huawei Global Analyst Conference was held in Shenzhen, China, on April 12, 2017, with more than 500 analysts and media organisations around the globe attending the event.

At the conference, the Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) briefed attendees on its performance and brand presence in 2016, on the ecosystem it is building on the basis of Huawei Consumer Cloud Services, as well as on its device strategies for the coming “+intelligence” era.

In the coming years, the Huawei Consumer BG will continue to focus on intelligence and interaction, and devote efforts to developing the intelligent devices of the future, in order to bring about tremendous improvements to the user experience.

Adopting a customer experience-centric approach, Huawei’s Consumer Cloud Services aims to provide users around the globe with high-quality digital cloud services in order to enhance user loyalty and construct a sustainable cloud service ecosystem for Huawei devices.

According to Jervis Su, the president of Consumer Cloud Business Unit (Huawei Consumer BG), the number of Huawei Consumer Cloud Services users reached 210 million in 2016, spanning more than 200 countries and regions. Huawei Consumer Cloud Services says it is committed to providing users with a range of secure, rich, and high-quality services through device-cloud collaboration and by adopting a distinct Internet-based approach.

Services currently available include the Huawei Theme Store, Magazine Unlock, HiCloud, SkyTone, Huawei Pay, HiApp, and Huawei Videos. These services have rapidly emerged as industry leaders in terms of product capability, coverage, and scale.

HiCloud services connect with more than 110 million Huawei phones worldwide, providing users with personal data syncing, storage, and management. More than 41 million photos and 20 million new contacts are added daily, and a total of 316 PB of data has been stored on the cloud.

SkyTone brings together more than 50 carriers across 80 countries and regions to provide SIM-free Internet access for 6 million users of high-end Huawei phones. In payment situations, Huawei Pay is the first in the industry to provide quick payment services to customers of 39 banks, and allows users in 6 Chinese cities to use their phone in place of a transportation card over NFC.

HiApp is now one of the top three app stores in the world, serving users in more than 95 countries and regions spanning Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America and achieving more than 45 billion downloads in 2016.

Huawei Videos, an amazing, ad-free video service, adopts WiseVideo technology to provide more vivid, smoother videos with beautiful colour. The service hosts more than 35,000 hours of ad-free quality viewing. More importantly, only content with a high rating on IMDB or Douban is included in the library.

Huawei Consumer Cloud Services provides developers with the capability to serve users around the world, and is committed to building an open and inclusive ecosystem that benefits all. By the end of 2016, Huawei Consumer Cloud Services had over 220,000 registered developers, a 70 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Huawei Consumer Cloud Services partners earned more than 400 million USD in shared revenues, with the total theme developers revenue increased by 251 percent, and 200 percent for total game developers revenue. With three major regional centers and 15 data centers across the globe, Huawei Consumer Cloud Services reaches users in more than 200 countries and regions. Accordingly, Huawei Consumer Cloud Services has obtained the relevant approvals in security and private data management in multiple countries and regions around the world.