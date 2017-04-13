Home National Video: Geingob on corruption NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Geingob on corruption April 13, 20170107 tweet President Geingob on corruption RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NationalGeingob is a champion of the poorLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here − = 35,596FollowersFollow12,838FollowersFollow#TRENDINGSports add flavour to Police Day February 23, 2015Baby hacked to death in Kavango April 6, 2017Police officer guilty of murder April 7, 2017Double murder back on court roll April 7, 2017Load more #WEATHERWindhoek,NAfew clouds enter location 20 ° C 20 ° 20 ° 45% 2.6kmh 20%Fri 19 °Sat 22 °Sun 23 °Mon 27 °Tue 26 °