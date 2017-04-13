Police call on motorists to exercise caution

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

The Namibian police have appealed to all road users to exercise utmost caution on the national roads ahead of the upcoming Easter holiday and beyond.

Namibia police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said they have already recorded four people who died in separate road accidents within the previous 24 hours, merely a few days before the Easter holidays.

Shikwambi said it is evident from statistics that during times of national festivities the number of road traffic accidents tend to increase.

According to statistics for the past three years (2014-2016), 42 people died in accidents over the Easter holiday period in 205 accidents recorded. Shikwambi said a further 369 people were injured during the same period.

“Our hope is that accidents reduce this Easter, hence we’re asking the road users to drive carefully,” stated the chief inspector. “Emphasis on road safety bears repeating, not only by law enforcement agencies but by concerted efforts by all stakeholders, nationwide,” she said.

Shikwambi further said there would be high-level police visibility in all 14 regions, including permanent road traffic checkpoints that will be in full swing and mobile checkpoint will be erected.

She said highway patrols will also be increased and officers will conduct random alcohol tests and check vehicle roadworthiness and overloading.

“In the same vein, we would like to appeal to the nation to be vigilant at all times in terms of crime prevention and to ensure that opportunities for criminals to commit crimes are minimised.

“It is also imperative to caution and urge all liquor outlets to strictly comply with the provision and conditions as stipulated in their liquor licenses,” she concluded.