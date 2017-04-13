IUM murder suspect denied bail

Maria Amakali

Windhoek

A 36-year-old man who stands accused of killing his girlfriend, who was a student at the International University of Management (IUM), by hitting her on the head with an unknown object in January was yesterday denied bail in the magistrates’ court.

The denial of bail to Victor Elia was a relief to the family of 25-year-old Iyaloo Ndapandula Hainghumbi, whose corpse were found dumped alongside the B1 road to Okahandja on January 17. The family could be seen every day at court protesting the release of the man who might be responsible for the death of their beloved Hainghumbi.

Elia is facing a charge of murder read with the provisions of Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2004.

“It is in the interest of the public that the accused remains in detention pending the finalization of the trial … it is on that basis that bail in this matter is refused,” said magistrate Cosmos Endjala. However Elia’s defence team has vowed to appeal the ruling.

The court established that even though there is only circumstantial evidence against the accused, the State has managed to establish a prima facie case against Elia based on the totality of the strong circumstantial evidence against him.

During bail proceedings the investigative officer had failed to link Elia to the scene of the crime. The court has established that the evidence at hand comprise of unidentified blood from the minibus of the accused (results still at the lab), while phone records indicate that the two were in the same area of Otjomuise until January 16 when the deceased’s phone was switched off.

The accused is suspected of being the last person to see the deceased alive after meeting up with the accused at Hakahana service station on March 13 when she requested an amount of N$400 from the accused.

Without calling any witnesses to testify, Elia has thus far denied committing the offence and said he has no knowledge of what happened to the deceased after they parted ways on March 13.

Elia explained that while in custody he found out that the deceased had double-crossed him as she was seeing someone else who resides in Swakopmund, while they were still together.

Elia will remain in custody till June 30 with hopes that by then investigations into his case would be finalised. Kadhila Amoomo is defending Elia with Fillemon Nyau prosecuting.