Govt praised for acquiring foreign properties

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek

DTA of Namibia president McHenry Venaani has commended the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation for acquiring foreign properties where Namibian embassies are accommodated.

Currently Namibia has 35 diplomatic missions, including three general consulates. The ministry recently announced that it has allocated N$585 million towards foreign mission representation.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, when motivating her budget allocation recently in the National Assembly, said that in line with the National Development Plan (NDP) five diplomatic missions would focus their activities on economic diplomacy in order to contribute to economic growth and prosperity at home.

“I must thank the ministry for something I see happening, and that is acquiring embassies, the properties, they really look good and are good investments for the country,” said Venaani in parliament recently.

Venaani also commended Nandi-Ndaitwah for reforming the relationship between ambassadors and members of parliament, including those of opposition parties.

“The other time I was in Cairo, Egypt and I really appreciated when I was invited by the ambassador for coffee and I must say that we support that kind of culture and this a welcome development. I have to thank you [Nandi-Ndaitwah] for this development,” said the DTA president, adding that even if they are on their own political missions they will be able to call at the embassies.