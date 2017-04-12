Woman drowns in freak accident

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

A 48-year-old woman drowned in her vehicle when it suddenly moved backwards and reversed into the dam at Ruacana last Saturday.

Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikambi said Beatha Shivute from Otjekwa village went to fetch water with her vehicle, a Toyota Hilux.2.7, and reverse-parked it before filling containers with water.

“When she finished, she allegedly started the vehicle engine – however the vehicle suddenly moved backwards into the dam. This resulted in the driver to drown while behind the steering wheel,” said Shikwambi.

In a separate incident in Windhoek’s Otjomuise area, a 10-month-old baby boy drowned in a bucket of water on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Pandu Bosman.

Shikwambi said the baby was left in the room when the mother went to the toilet but when she returned she allegedly found the baby in the bucket.

At Tallismanus in Omaheke Region on Saturday a 35-year-old woman died after she fell from a moving vehicle.

Shikwambi said Nguejakisa Joas Katjiteo was rushed to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

Police in Gobabis opened a case of culpable homicide after a Winnie du Plessis High School learner, 20, died instantly when the vehicle he was driving hit a pavement and it overturned. The deceased was identified as Augutinus Uiseb.

Shikwambi said the passengers sustained slight injuries.