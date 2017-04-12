Oshakati elects new SPYL leadership

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) Oshakati West District has elected four delegates to represent them at the upcoming SPYL congress slated for later this year.

The election of the SPYL congress delegates to the regional conference was done at the district conference held last Saturday at Oshakati.

Delegates elected to the SPYL congress are Helena Martin, Lydia Iipumbu, Salomon Johanness and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) member Paulus Paulus.

Paulus will also serve as the treasurer of Oshakati West.

Other leadership members elected over the weekend were Hofeni Mutota who retains his position as district secretary and Aina Andreas who will serve as the district secretary for information, mobilisation and publicity for three years.

Helena Martin and Lydia Iipumbu were endorsed for central committee nominations through the regional conference.

The conference resolved that dormant community projects in the district be revived with immediate effect.

In addition, the conference as part of its resolution appealed to the government through the constituency councillor to look at means to harvest water by constructing earth dams.

“The district noted with satisfaction the good rainfall that brought sufficient water for animal and human use – however the district took note that water dries up and evaporates without any of it being saved for use,” read a press release issued by the district secretary Hofeni Mutota.

The district further wants small bridges to be erected across flowing water channels to enable communities to access services and reduce the cost of helicopters currently being used to access flooded areas.

The district also resolved to establish a district youth enterprise to provide employment for the youth.

The young leaders also want their mother body to give allowances to youth wing leaders in order to boost their determination in executing the wing’s programmes and activities.