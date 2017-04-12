Lions kill 24 cattle at Balyerwa Conservancy

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo

Marauding lions have wreaked havoc at Balyerwa Conservancy in the Judea Lyabboloma Constituency of Zambezi Region by killing several cattle in the areas of Nongozi, Mbambazi, Sauzo and Lyanshulu.

This year alone about 24 cattle have been killed, while 19 were slain last year by lions.

Farmers have voiced their grievances to the conservancy office, who have thus far sent a letter to the director in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism through the regional office, requesting that they be given a letter to allow them to hunt down the problem lions.

The letter seen by New Era, dated February 24, noted that at the time of drafting the letter 18 cattle had been slain, including nine belonging to one farmer.

Chairperson of Balyerwa Conservacy Simon Tapelo said since the letter was drafted another six cattle have been killed, bringing the total for this year to date to 24. Tapelo emphasised that cattle farming is a source of living for most people that reside within the Balyerwa Conservancy and it is a matter of great concern when lions are causing havoc.

“As we speak, our hunter is ready but he cannot hunt them down, because we are still waiting to receive the permission letter from the director’s office,” Tapelo stressed.

The director in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, Colgar Sikopo, could not be reached for comment as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Contacted for comment the warden in the Ministry of Environment and Tourism at Katima Mulilo, Vincent Mwilima, denied any knowledge of any problem lions. “I’m not aware of any lions causing havoc. The problem of lions I knew of was already taken care of and those lions were killed,” he said.