2 600 prohibited immigrants deported in 2016

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The Directorate of Immigration and Border Control deported 2 600 prohibited immigrants in 2016, Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana announced last week.

Motivating her ministry’s budget in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Iivula-Ithana said the 2016/2017 financial year is expected to launch a new border control management system and will spend resources on change management functional training.

She said the N$139 million allocated to the directorate would also be used in pursuance of core functions such as surveillance and removal of prohibited immigrants, providing secretarial services to immigration tribunals,

joint operations with other law enforcement agencies and pursuance of creating accommodation for immigration officials at points of entry.

She said that during the same time the directorate also facilitated about 1 426 739 million arrivals and 1 400 398 departures through various points of entry and exit.

Namibia is currently host to 6 799 asylum seekers and refugees of whom 4 534 are asylum seekers and 2 265 are refugees – the majority are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). She said that during the same period 31 refugees were resettled to third countries.

She added that during the same period the Namibian and Botswana governments and UNHCR facilitated the voluntary repatriation of eight Namibian refugees in dignity and safety from Dukwi refugee camp and they were integrated into their communities.

Iivula-Ithana said the voluntarily repatriated returnees were issued with return packs made up of cash grants of

N$1 300 to every person below the age of 12 and N$3 900 to every person above the age of 12 for their upkeep, building materials and food rations for three months.

“I am delighted to report that the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration together with its stakeholders have made great strides regarding the 919 Namibian refugees still in Dukwi,” she said, adding that some 903 refugees are cleared to return and the government is resolute to ensure their restoration of national protection, a safe and dignified return and sustained reintegration into their communities.

She said with the N$10 million allocated to the refugee’s administration this year the directorate would continue managing asylum seekers and refugees.