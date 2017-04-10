Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Mannetti monitoring local players NEW ERA VIDEOSportSportsWorld Video: Mannetti monitoring local players April 10, 2017061 tweet Coach Ricardo Mannetti is monitoring local based players RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOMannetti explains team selection NEW ERA VIDEOBrave Warriors players called to camp SportMwedihanga joins Platinum Stars…reunited with Botes and ShilongoLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + nine = eleven LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAscattered clouds enter location 25 ° C 25 ° 25 ° 38% 2.6kmh 40%Wed 16 °Thu 18 °Fri 23 °Sat 24 °Sun 24 ° HIV/AIDSChinese charity avails N$400,000 to HIV/AIDS groups March 28, 20170Many shun HIV test due to stigma – Nanaso March 28, 20170PREP can play significant role in HIV/Aids prevention March 15, 20170