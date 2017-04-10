Teen to appear in court for murder

John Muyamba

Rundu-An 18-year-old boy who is a suspect in the alleged murder of 21-year-old Negoli Vaino Ndeshipanda, who was stabbed to death near Kehemu last Thursday evening, will make his first court appearance in the Rundu court today.

The suspect, whose identity is known to this reporter but cannot be revealed at this stage, was arrested on Friday morning after he surrendered himself to the police.

Sources said the suspect went to collect his cellphone and shirt from the deceased that evening when an argument broke out and they fought. He then allegedly stabbed the victim on the left side of the chest, who died on scene.

The suspect ran off to hide after the stabbing, but he was later followed by some relatives to be told that his friend had died due to the stabbing. He then went to hand himself in to the police on Friday morning.

The suspect stabbed the deceased with an Okapi knife on the left side of the chest, causing the victim to die on the scene on Thursday evening at about 18h30 at Kehemu location. The suspect has been charged with murder and will appear in court on Monday, said Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton.