Playing basketball and football for peace

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Basketball Artists School (BAS) teamed up with the Namibia Football Association (NFA) and Special Olympics Namibia (SON) last Thursday to celebrate the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP).

The sporting disciplines of basketball and football highlighted the activities in a one-day tournament at the Katutura Youth Sport Complex.

Approximately 150 children from BAS, NFA and SON competed in basketball and football matches in the one-day tourney that attracted 24 mixed teams of boys and girls from different age groups and varying with skill levels, as well as basketball players playing alongside footballers in the same team.

“Fair Play” was the motto of the day’s proceedings and in the end all participants were winners, since it was more about the fun aspect of sport and not about winning trophies and medals.

All participants received a certificate and a snack package provided by UNICEF Namibia and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

UNICEF Namibia country representative Micaela Marques De Sousa emphasised the importance of sport for development and peace all over the world.

“The 6th of April was declared the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2013 and has been celebrated each year ever since. IDSDP raises awareness of the potential of sport to contribute towards the UN’s objectives for development and peace.”

BAS and NFA cooperate in sport development as both are ably supported by the GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Apart from UNICEF Namibia and SON, the Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) and the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) also played a pivotal role in the successful hosting of the gathering.

For further enquiries please contact: NFA technical manager Astrid Fikse Vries on 081-8926518 or BAS director Ramah Mumba on 081-1284638.