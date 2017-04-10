Heeding the sanitation call

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Progress on the construction of six ablution facilities at Ashihaya Junior Primary School in the Okankolo circuit is progressing well, despite earlier challenges presented by recent heavy rainfall.

This is in line with President Hage Geingob’s Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), which aims at providing 50,000 rural toilets within four years and eliminating the bucket toilet system entirely.

The school consists of 132 learners from pre-primary to Grade 5 and five teachers. Over time staff members and learners have become prone to snake bites, as they have to use the bushes to relieve themselves.

According to last month’s progress report, 20 percent of the work had been done, while noting that the rain was an obstacle because of the excavation done during the rainy season, which made it difficult for the contractor to finish on time as the soil is too sandy.

Meanwhile, the concrete slab for the foundation and walls in the septic tank have been completed. The project, which is administered under the office of Governor Henock Kankoshi, got off the ground after Kankoshi had visited the school last year during his regional familiarisation visits.

Kankoshi then started to lobby for resources and funds to kickstart the project and last year managed to secure 120 bags of cement, with 100 bags donated by Tulimevava Fishing through its Oshikoto Community Trust, as well as Roadhouse Guest House and Oshikango Garage that each pledged ten bags.