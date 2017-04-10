Hard work earned me teacher’s award – Uushona

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-A self-motivated young teacher in the Oshikoto Region says he is grateful to be rewarded for the effort he has been putting in over the past years, which earned him an educational award for producing a 100 percent pass rate in his subject.

Thomas Uushona, is a biology higher level teacher at Ekulo Senior Secondary School, says: “The award means the efforts I have been putting have been officially recognised. Teaching higher level requires great efforts, commitment and sacrifice.”

Uushona was one of the teachers who were awarded for their excellent performance during the 2016 national examinations in the region, and best performing schools were also given prizes. The awards ceremony took place on Friday at Onanke, which is within the Omuthiya Circuit.

“One has to sacrifice their personal time for the well-being of the learners, as teaching and learning are normally extended to weekends and after-school hours. Therefore, when you do good, you don’t want to stop. Hence, this means that this year I will have to strive for more. Therefore come next year, I hope I will still be among the top of the list,” said Uushona.