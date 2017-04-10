Gazza to rock NAMAs stage with Emtee & Saudi

Arguably Namibia’s top-selling artist and multiple NAMA award winner Gazza is expected to set the stage on fire on awards night with a live performance, featuring Emtee and Saudi.

Emtee is known to be one of South Africa’s most accomplished hip-hop artists and has bagged a series of awards, including the BET Viewers choice award, MetroFM Award and various SAMA awards, and continues to delivery chart-topping hits one after the other, while showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

Gazza will also be honoured with the NAMA Special award in recognition of his overall musical contribution. He has so far released 11 albums to date and continues to make good music, with his latest album ‘Pumumu’ being the latest.

He has also become a firm favourite in Namibian households with the young and old alike and has embarked on tours that have exposed him to the rest of Africa and the world. He has been well accepted and is a firm favourite with Channel O, BET, Trace and several other African music platforms, where his work and life is regularly showcased.

Besides being a lyricist and performer, Gazza takes his influence to another level, and amongst others, serves as the Goodwill Ambassador of Education sanctioned by the Ministry of Education, as well as an Ambassador for Team Namibia and the Back To School Campaign. In 2014 Gazza and GMP became the first ever Namibian artist and label to be signed by a major international record label.

The 7th Namibian Annual Music awards will take place on Friday, April 28 (Invitation only Industry Awards) and Saturday, April 29 (Main awards) 2017. General seated tickets sell for only N$250, while VIP tickets sell for only N$500. Limited Golden Circle standing tickets will be available for only N$120 each.

Tickets for the 2017 NAMAs are available at WebTickets Namibia and customers can buy them at Pick n Pay stores at Wernhill Park, Auas Valley, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay.

Customers can also buy online via www.webtickets.com.na with their debit card, credit card or EFT payments, or book online and pay at the selected outlets at any cashier in Swakopmund, Auas Valley, B1 City, Katutura, Mega Centre, Werhnhill Park, Ongwediva or Katima Mulilo.

