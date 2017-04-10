Administrators and staff delighted with ALI programme

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

At the recent hospital administrators and senior staff members’ leadership training conducted by the African Leadership Institute (ALI), trainees expressed their delight with learnings from their course, which they have taken back and implemented at their various hospitals and regional councils.

The ALI courses are financially supported by the FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust.

Gebhard Ndishishi Mbombo from Rundu Hospital said that the highlight of the training for him included transformational leadership, self-discovery, delivering results, building teams, mentorship and action plans.

“It impacted me in a way that I am now able to strategise, prioritise, have goals and actions and know how to evaluate them.”

Hennely Doeses of Windhoek Central Hospital advised that the training has assisted her in being committed to empowering her teams and influencing superiors so that everyone does a great job. “Work relations with my colleagues has changed for the better as I know how to handle conflict and build a better team.”

Angzelle Cloete of the Hardap Regional Office in Mariental feels empowered to make a difference after the training and appealed to ALI and FNB Namibia ‘to sponsor more leaders to attend the training in order to break the chain of poverty and substance abuse through leaders who will be able to influence people to turn their lives around.”

Revonia Kahivere, CSI manager for FNB Namibia said: “This is only some of the feedback we received from the trainees and we are grateful for the many positive outcomes. We thank ALI and encourage all our trainees to take the constructive changes and good vibes home and assist those in need to become positive members of society.”