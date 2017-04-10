48-year-old charged with negligent driving

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-A case of negligent and reckless driving was opened against a 48-year-old man after his car collided with an oncoming vehicle on the Omuthiya-Ondangwa road at around 19h00 on Friday.

The accident happened at Omadhiya village, a kilometre outside Omuthiya. It is alleged the driver of a Toyota Hilux D4D with the registration number N4869ND, Andreas Kapunda, was driving towards Omuthiya and tried to go off road while it was not safe to do so. In the process he collided with an oncoming Toyota with registration number N14387ND.

The driver of the second Toyota was 50-year-old Reinhold Tangeni Angula, who sustained injuries to his right leg and was admitted to Omuthiya State Hospital in stable condition, while his three passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged the same day. Kapunda escaped unhurt.

In a related incident, still in Oshikoto Region, a case of culpable homicide was opened after a 52-year-old man died on the spot after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and it overturned.

The accident happened on the Tsintsabis-Tsumeb road 10 kilometres from Tsumeb at Namfo farm. It was reported that Herman Josef Damseb was driving an Opel Corsa without registration and died on the scene after it overturned. His next of kin were informed of the tragedy.

His two passengers were badly hurt. Efraim Uiseb, 21, sustained pelvic and leg fractures and was transferred to Oshakati Intermediary Hospital for further treatment, while the second passenger, Desiree Uiras, 26, sustained soft tissue injuries and was admitted to Tsumeb Lombard Hospital.