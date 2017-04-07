Namibia climbs four places on Fifa rankings

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

According to the latest Fifa world rankings released yesterday, Namibia climbed four places and is now ranked 94th in the top 100 countries in the world, a slight improvement from the 99th place the country occupied a few months ago.

Namibia’s best-ever world ranking came in 1998 when the country shot to an amazing 69th place on the Fifa radar.

In first place on the Fifa world rankings released yesterday is Brazil, who moved up from second place to overtake Argentina at the top. Argentina, who dropped one place are now second, while Germany remains at third place. Chile and Columbia are 4th and 5th, respectively.

In Africa, Namibia currently occupies 24th place, while neighbouring South Africa are stationed at 12th place in Africa and 64th in the world.

Topping the African rankings is Egypt, followed by Senegal in second place, while Cameroon and Burkin Faso are positioned in 3rd and 4th places, respectively.

To break down how the rankings work, the basic logic of the calculations is simple: any team that does well in world football wins points, which enable it to climb the world rankings.

A team’s total number of points over a four-year period is determined by adding the average number of points gained from matches during the past 12 months and the average number of points gained from matches older than 12 months, which depreciates yearly.

On the rise… Namibia’s Brave Warriors climbed four places on the latest Fifa world rankings released yesterday, moving up from 99th place to occupy 94th position.