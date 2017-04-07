Kwata cricket captures imagination of youngsters in Outjo

Staff reporter

Outjo-The FNB Kwata cricket fun day held at the Etosha Poort Stadium, Outjo in the vastly populated Kunene Region last weekend proved a huge success.

The event was an extension of the FNB Kwata cricket launch that took place on March 11 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek.

Coaches encouraged participation of all schools, as they believe there is some hidden talent in every child and the only way to let it shine is to trigger the action.

Revonia Kahivere, CSI manager for FNB Namibia, said Kwata cricket and the softball development programme for Cricket Namibia, were officially launched in 2009. Kwata was piloted in Walvis Bay but has since moved to almost all regions of the country.

“The programme is going strong and after eight years we are delighted with the results that have encouraged the growth and development of cricket among all children under 10 years of age.”

Kahivere added that the company is now now able to encroach a group that was previously largely neglected because of problems encountered with traditional coaching methods.

The fun day in Outjo was attended by high profile dignitaries led by the deputy mayor of Outjo, Herold Khairabeb, CEO of Cricket Namibia, Dr Donovan Zealand and the branch manager of FNB Namibia Outjo, Reana Kruze.

Khairabeb delivered a message of unity and togetherness and stressed the importance of getting local business people involved in the ultimate development of the town.