Indongo cautions Burns to mind his Ps and Qs

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek

Namibia’s double world champion Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo yesterday strongly cautioned Scottish opponent Ricky Burns not to read too much into his last fight when he dethroned Russia’s Eduard Troyanovsky, saying he packs more in his arsenal than Burns would imagine.

Last December, Indongo captured the imagination of millions across the world, particularly in the global boxing arena, when he dethroned former Russian world champion Eduard Troyanovsky with a jaw-cracking left hook just 40 seconds into the opening round of their IBO/IBF unified world championship bout to become Namibia’s only fourth world champion. The fight took place in Russia.

Being the new holder of both the IBO and IBF super lightweight world championship belts, Indongo is a highly wanted man, with every boxer in that division vying to have a piece of the Namibian but first things first, come next Saturday, Indongo will put both his treasured belts on the line against Scotsman Ricky Burns.

It will be one of the biggest fights in boxing history as Burns will also put his WBA super lightweight world title on the line – making it one of the biggest unification bouts featuring three super world championship belts. The fight is slated for the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland next week Saturday.

Indongo, who leaves for Scotland tomorrow in order to acclimatize to the Glasgow weather well ahead of the fight, said fighting away from home is no big deal for him as he is fully focused on getting the job done.

“I hear in Scotland they are saying it was a lucky punch when I knocked Eduard Troyanovsky out in 40 seconds in Russia. Well, if that is what they think, I will go there and show Burns what I can do and if it takes the so-called lucky punch to win, I will gladly use my lucky punch again,” said Indongo.

Asked whether he was targeting a dramatic early stoppage against Burns as was the case with his last breathtaking victory in Russia, a highly confident Indongo said: “Most definitely, if he makes a mistake, he’ll go like the other guy.” Indongo has been sparring with Paulus ‘Hitman’ Moses in preparation for whatever Burns has in store.

Moses challenged Burns for the WBO lightweight world title in 2012, hence his exposure and experience will be beneficial to Indongo.

At the same occasion, the acting chief administrator of the Namibia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (NPBWCB), Edgar Modise, wished Indongo well and confirmed that Indongo had passed his medical examination. The winner is likely to face the USA’s Terence Crawford, who is the current WBO and WBC lightweight world champion.