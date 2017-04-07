“Imawida” and Cohen in tight race after 2nd round

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The opening match of the Bank Windhoek National Division A Fistball League saw SKW1, aka ‘Imawida’, take on CFC2 and win the tie 3-0 in last weekend’s action.

In the second match, CFC2 overpowered their elder brother CFC1, winning 3-0, while the two elite teams in the league, CFC1 and SKW1, confronted each other for the second time this season. CFC1 came into the match with a tactical approach and showed a stronger defence in their build-up game.

All three sets were highly competitive, but CFC1 came out stronger winning all the sets. As a result, SKW1 and CFC1 are now perched level on points, while CFC2 is yet to register points on the log table.

In the National B League, SKW 2 opened their account with a tie against SFC and won the contest via a score of 4-1 and the Germans stepped up a gear in the second match dispatching SFC 4-0 before mauling CFC4 to claim a well-deserved five-point lead over SFC.

A sensational match day was showcased by the DTS team. With a little help from noted beach volleyball player Achim Lück the team achieved full point exploitation by claiming victories against CFC3 and twice against CFC4.

With Cohen3 having lost against SFC, DTS marched past the Blue-Whites to remain in third place. With a seven-point cushion on CFC3 and a mere point behind 2nd placed SFC, a good foundation was laid for the play-off qualifications.

CFC4, however, was able to celebrate a small victory by taking two sets against DTS. Stephan Zimny was named Player of the Day after demonstrating excellent defensive abilities.

Next on the calendar is the Indoor Classic Tourney slated for Swakopmund on Saturday, May 13.