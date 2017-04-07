Domestic market takes advantage of NWR’s 75% discount

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-What started off as a way of appreciating the peaceful transfer of power from former president Pohamba to President Hage Geingob, along with Namibia celebrating 25 years of Independence, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) did not anticipate the positive response it would receive from the domestic market due to its much-publicised 75 percent discount during March.

“At the time of coming up with the discount, we were looking at a percentage that would allow every Namibian citizen an opportunity to experience some of our facilities, with affordability not being a hindrance. We, however, did not anticipate the sort of support we received, and continue to receive, since we came up with the special three years ago”, said Zelna Hengari, NWR’s managing director.

“For instance, since 2015, our occupancy has steadily increased during this period. In 2015, during the month of March, our company-wide occupancy stood at 33.5 percent, whereas in 2017 it was sitting just under 43 percent.

“In addition to that, the 75 percent discount alone, excluding our other bookings, generated N$6.2 million in 2017 compared to N$2.3 million in 2016. These figures highlight the sort of support we have been getting from our domestic market”, said Hengari.

“It is for this reason that we would like to thank every Namibian that utilised the 75 percent discount. It is because of the domestic market’s support that we have slowly moved away from having a low season. For those that did not make use of this opportunity, we are not done yet, there is still more to come as the year progresses,” Hengari added.