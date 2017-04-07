Bush family donates to Ella du Plessis library

Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek-Ella Du Plessis High School will equip its library with books worth approximately N$35 000, courtesy of the Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Library.

The former first lady of the United States of America (USA), Laura Bush, who together with her husband, George W. Bush, visited Namibia this week said it is the first time the Foundation is giving assistance to schools outside the USA.

The Bush Center announced this week that Therisanyo School in Gaborone and Ella Du Plessis High School in Windhoek would each receive US$2,500 towards their school libraries.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Library provides library grants to needy libraries in the USA to expand, update and diversify their book and print collections to help students to develop a love of reading and learning.

The former first lady, who is also a librarian, donated two books to Ella Du Plessis High School, one written by their daughter Jenna Bush and entitled “Anna’s Story”, while the other is written by her husband and is titled, “Portraits of Change”.

Principal of Ella Du Plessis Jakavaza Kavari told New Era yesterday that the assistance from Laura Bush arrived at an opportune time, because there were plans to upgrade the school library with new books and computers.

Kavari said the school management has started discussing and making a list of the books needed at the school. “It’s up to us to make that request,” Kavari added.

He noted during the engagements with the former US first lady in the school library that the visit of the Bush family to that school was “significant in the history of the school”.

“I would like to come up with a friendly request to name our library after you, Madam Bush,” said Kavari. Namibia’s First Lady, Monica Geingos was also part of that meeting in the Ella Du Plessis High School library.