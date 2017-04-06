The race night with a difference

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

One of Namibia’s most revered historical sports venues, Wanderers sports field, which has in the past hosted several high-profile international gatherings such as cricket, netball and rugby, is to play host to an extraordinary sporting activity tomorrow at 18h30.

Holed up in Tunschell Street in Pionierspark, in the south of the capital city, the spacious Wanderers sports field, known as the slaughterhouse of the ‘White Stallions’, will spring to life tomorrow evening when the Windhoek Royal Derby indoor hobby horse racing meet gets underway in earnest.

Race organizers have been burning the midnight oil over the last couple of weeks to ensure the expected large crowd enjoys a night that has never been witnessed before in that neck of the woods.

Proceedings at the event, reminiscent of the annual popular July Handicap, will be shepherded by the trident of Zita Jesus, Ted Ward and the lovely MTN contestants.

Tickets go for N$250 each including dinner whilst a cash bar is readily available. To avoid disappointment, would-be attendants are advised to purchase their entry tickets online at www.today.com.na/events. Tickets can be obtained from Biltong Shop (Maerua Mall) or Air Time City kiosks countrywide.