The Mercedes GLC gets powerful engine

Staff Reporter

Mercedes-AMG has put a powerful V8 engine in the GLC sport utility vehicle model (SUV), to meet the wishes of those customers who are looking for a combination of superior power delivery along with a highly emotive, unmistakable engine sound. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4MATIC+ Coupé would be powered by an eight-cylinder biturbo engine.

“For us, the new GLC 63 4MATIC+ is a quite special vehicle. It is no easy job designing an SUV to be highly sporty and dynamic while at the same time offering inherent extreme driving stability and efficiency. The result is an SUV that can be driven with high precision and agility and which, if required, is equally at home on a high-speed lap of the race track,” said Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

SUV and Coupé are available as basic and S-model variants. The proven AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine puts out 350 kW or 375 kW with a maximum torque of 650 or 700 Nm. The top speed is electronically limited at 250 km/h.

The 4.0-litre eight-cylinder biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG Performance vehicles. It is also installed in the AMG GT sports car with dry sump lubrication. A characteristic feature is that the two turbochargers are positioned not on the outside of the cylinder banks, but inside the cylinder “V”. The main advantages of this design are the compact engine construction, optimal response and low exhaust gas emissions.

The new GLC 63 4MATIC+ and GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ feature the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, which made its debut in the Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+. The driver benefits from extremely short shift response times. Fast multiple downshifts and the double-declutching function make for a highly emotive gearshift experience. A start-off wet clutch replaces the torque converter. This saves weight and optimises the response to the driver’s accelerator pedal input, particularly on acceleration and during load changes.

After the E-Class from Mercedes-AMG, the GLC, too, now comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. This intelligent system unites the advantages of different drive concepts: the fully variable torque distribution to the front and rear axles ensures optimal traction right up to the physical limit. The driver is also able to rely on high driving stability and handling safety under all conditions, both in the dry and in the wet or in snow.

The as-standard typical V8 engine sound comes courtesy of an exhaust system with flap technology. It is controlled by a map and automatically operated depending on the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program, the power demanded by the driver and the engine speed. Optionally available is the Performance exhaust system, which allows the sound to be modulated at the press of a button. In any case, the exhaust systems are so designed that all noise limits are complied with irrespective of the flap position.

For improved traction and driving dynamics, the GLC 63 4MATIC+ comes with a mechanical rear-axle limited-slip differential, while the GLC 63 S 4MATIC+ uses an electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential. Both differentials reduce the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without control interventions by the brakes. The result: allows the driver to accelerate out of corners earlier thanks to the improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speed, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction from rest. Overall, the rear axle has been specially matched to the higher driving dynamics of the new Performance SUVs.

The interior underscores the leadership ambition of the new mid-size Performance SUVs in terms of driving dynamics. Driver and front passenger are enclosed as standard in sports seats in ARTICO man-made leather, combined with DINAMICA microfibre, which unite excellent lateral support with functional ergonomics tailored to the job of driving.

The instrument panel is trimmed in black ARTICO man-made leather with contrasting topstitching. The high-grade look is underlined by aluminium trim. The touchpad is flanked by the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT switch and numerous AMG-specific controls, such as the button for the 3-stage AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, 3-stage ESP® or optionally the button for the AMG Performance exhaust system with flap control.

The S-model variant comes with an even more extensive equipment package, including a Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather, AMG badges in the front head restraints in combination with leather appointments and AMG instrument cluster with red highlights.