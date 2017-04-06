Swapo urges members to abide by party rules

Nuusita Ashipala

Okandjengedi

Rector of the Swapo Party School Marco Hausiku has implored party members to behave in accordance with the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

He called on the party members to desist from engaging in non-constructive debates and discussion aimed at dividing and confusing its members and the nation at large.

According to Hausiku, the mandate of the party school is to change members’ negative perceptions by educating them through the outlined programmes to be offered.

With that same mandate, Hausiku said party members should move towards a people-centred approach where serving the masses should become the top priority.

“When we sit in our offices, we should remember that we are not the bosses. Our bosses are the electorates. Swapo cannot survive if appointed and elected members do not perform in their assigned duties. If we fail we are discouraging the voters from voting for Swapo,” Hausiku said.

He made the remarks at a decentralisation meeting of the Swapo Party school in Oshana on Wednesday.

But for Swapo to lead for years to come, Hausiku suggested, the wider electorate needs be informed of developmental projects happening in their areas to avoid people accusing government of not having done anything.

The programme will be rolled out to all 14 regions, with each region expected to send three candidates to form part of the first intake of training on the constitution, code of conduct and party programme.

Registration to partake in the training is currently ongoing in Windhoek and the regions are expected to send their representatives to start the training scheduled to commence mid-April.

Swapo Party members will in future also have the privilege to request training in various fields where the need exists. The party school has since its inception been offering public lectures presented by the former president Dr Sam Nujoma, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba and the incumbent, President Hage Geingob.

The ruling party has also since the launch of the school last year engaged in a number of interactive debates and a pamphlet encouraging people to think critically has been developed.

Hausiku said joining the party is and remains a voluntary act and argued that the tendency of some party members to behave as if they were forced to join the party is not acceptable.

He encouraged regional party coordinators in Oshana, Omusati, Oshikoto and Ohangwena, who were present at the decentralisation meeting, to ensure the successful implementation of the party ideology and to ensure the programme is accessible.

He said the school leadership will continue to provide support and the resources needed, however, the successful implementation of the programme depends on the input from the regional leadership.

All party members present were also issued a copy of the guiding policy programmes of the party.