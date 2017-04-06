Otavi gets major cash injection for sports facilities

Staff Reporter

Otavi

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT), Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust and Agra Limited have announced a combined sponsorship of N$700,000 towards the renovation of the sports facilities in Otavi.

The sponsorship was handed over to Otavi Mayor Martha Shipanga during the Otavi Investment Expo and Festival Fundraising Gala Dinner in the central northern town last weekend.

The following sporting disciplines will become chief beneficiaries of the investment: squash, netball and basketball, that would have basketball courts upgraded and renovated to ensure proper support towards the social activities that enhance the living standards of the town’s residents.

“We strongly believe in initiatives that are likely to improve the quality of life because sustainable development can only take place if we re-invest into the communities where we live and operate,” said Rudolf Coetzee a Trustee of OOCT, on behalf of the three partners.

The Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust, Dundee Precious Metals Tsumeb Community Trust and Agra Limited partnership is geared towards the uplifting of communities in an effort to maintain a balance between the economy and environment in which the various businesses operate, the sponsors said in a statement.

The partners pledged to remain committed to creating robust manufacturing, industrial and agriculture sectors, and ultimately showing their commitment towards a healthy, balanced socio-economic development.