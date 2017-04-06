//Kharas under 20 team to put aside last year’s traumatic experience

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop

Despite having big companies exploiting the region’s stinking rich natural resources, last year the //Kharas under 20 football team turned up in Rundu for the Namibian Newspaper Cup attired in borrowed playing gear.

A scarcity of sponsorship last year, especially from corporate entities in the region, left the regional team with no choice but to borrow football kit from a local team.

But companies in the region are now showing interest in supporting the team unlike last year, which team management described as “traumatic”.

Team manager Kallie Goliath said the team is now enjoying better support, which he believes is a good morale booster for the youngsters as they aim to lay their hands on the elusive trophy when the annual youth tourney gets underway in Swakopmund over the Easter weekend .

Goliath revealed to New Era Sport that the team is much better equipped and well prepared than last year.

He noted that the morale within the squad is high while the mood in camp is confident, a scenario he linked to the sponsorship and support the team has received, adding that the players will now be able to focus on the job at hand.

Ngoshi Investment cc and the governor’s office teamed up to sponsor the team with balls and other sports accessories, while Bank Windhoek Keetmanshoop branch sponsored two sets of playing kit.

Despite these gestures and although thankful, Goliath is adamant that in a region with so much resources and so many companies benefiting from tenders, more businesses should be able to support the team and sports in general.

“We thank the companies that have come on board, but these are small companies so far – we have diamond, fish, date and grape companies in the region, what is wrong with them, why are they not coming on board?”

Goliath called on companies and individuals to support the team in any way possible, while he applauded //Kharas governor Lucia Basson and Keetmanshoop mayor Gaudentai Krohne for their continued support to the team from their own pockets.

On the team’s chances in the tourney, the team manager was very confident that his charges could go all the way and claim the coveted piece of silverware, saying the boys are mentally and physically well prepared and ready to ruffle feathers.

“Rest assured, we are not going there to add numbers. The mindset of just being mere participants is going to stop now, we are gunning for the cup,” he said.

Team captain Mitchell Mettler was equally confident that they can go on and win the cup, saying they are certainly more than ready and capable of coming out tops.

“We are ready and pumped up for the tourney – we will do our best to bring the cup to the region,” he said.