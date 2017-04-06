Katima Town Council mum on plot provision

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya

There is little progress on the provision of plots in Katima Mulilo, two years after the Katima Mulilo Town Council had committed itself to avail 1 000 plots through the Lwayaha Group. The council remains tight-lipped on the issue.

The decision to allocate plots followed a tense altercation between the town council and Lwayaha Group which consisted of about 5 000 youth and middle-aged and elderly landless people who at the time had grabbed portions of land at Makaravani East.

In 2015 the council and Lwayaha reached consensus for the advocacy group to be provided with 1 000 plots between July and September that year. The council said it would provide plots not smaller than 300m².

Meanwhile sources close to the issue said people had already registered but only about 200 have so far been given erven, with the rest still waiting.

The source added they were required to pay a minimum of

N$3 000 and more depending on the size of the erf to be given to an individual.

New Era sought clarity on the matter but the council’s public relations officer Pasval Elijah said she was not in a position to dwell on the merits of the issue surrounding the plots, instead she referred all queries to the town planning manager, Mukela Mukela, whose office phone went unanswered, and so was the acting CEO Lilungwe Lifasi’s phone .

And by the time of going to print he did not respond to text message questions sent to him.