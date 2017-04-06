Hyundai’s Grand i10 gets fresh new look

Staff Reporter

Hyundai’s Grand i10 has received a fresh new appearance with the addition of a few new body panels and new wheels. Hyundai’s small hatchback has great appeal among young first car buyers, car rental companies and families looking for a second vehicle as a run-around.

“The Grand i10, which is in the middle of its lifecycle, has been an attractive small hatchback since it original launch, and a drawcard in Hyundai’s local range. With the restyling of soft body panels and the addition of new alloy wheels for the flagship derivative, this cheeky little hatchback has been given an even better appearance,” says Stanley Anderson, sales and operations director of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

The new Grand i10 is still available in three derivatives, with slight changes in the specification levels. They are the Grand i10 1.25 Motion with a 5-speed manual gearbox; the Grand i10 1.25 Motion with a four-speed automatic gearbox; and the Grand i10 1.25 Fluid with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a higher level of standard features.

The body shell of the Grand i10 yields one of the roomiest occupant cabins in its market segment, as well as an impressive 256 litres of trunk capacity. Up to 1 202 litres becomes available when the rear seats are folded – also one of the best in its class.

In its refreshed guise, the new Grand i10 features a redesigned front fascia incorporating Hyundai’s signature hexagonal front “cascading” grille with a honeycomb mesh, while the fog lamp enclosures in the redesigned front bumper have been thoroughly updated for an increased sporty appearance.

At the rear an integrated thin roof spoiler with a stop lamp and rear combination lights combine with a redesigned rear bumper to form an attractive picture. A new set of 14-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (on the Grand i10 1.25 Fluid manual) adds character to the compact hatchback. Colour-coded door handles and side-mirrors, with turn indicators built into them, combine with the well sculpted door panels to create an attractive car.

At 3 765 mm, the Grand i10 is one of the longest cars in the segment. Likewise, the Grand i10 is also the widest in its segment at 1 660 mm.

The low roofline of 1 520 mm creates an athletic on-the–road stance, complemented by the sleek proportions of the body shell which is highlighted by the sharp belt line.

Interior styling of the Grand i10 is still fresh and modern, offering standard grey cloth seats with grey inserts and a wide range of standard convenience features. They include a manual air conditioner, a sound system with a radio, USB and AUX inlet plugs, and a CD and MP3 player. Integrated Bluetooth is also a standard feature in all three derivatives.

A handy trip computer displays inter alia fuel consumption and range left with the fuel in the tank.

The Grand i10’s 1,25-litre engine belongs to Hyundai Motor’s popular “Kappa” engine family and incorporates a range of advanced technical features that raise power and torque, and enhance smoothness and driveability.

The 1 248cc engine delivers 64 kW peak power at 6 000 r/min., and reaches its maximum torque delivery of 120 Nm at 4 000 r/min. The power is delivered in a spirited fashion and the small, yet perky engine never gives the impression that it is labouring.

Fuel consumption can be as low as a measured 5,9 litres/100 km, with emissions of 133 g/m, in the 1.25 Motion manual and 1.25 Fluid manual derivatives, and 6,9 litres/100 km with emissions of 147 g/km for the 1.25 Motion with the four-speed automatic gearbox.

At the rear, a coupled torsion beam suspension ensures comfortable driving with a stable and firm grip on the road, secure handling and good ride quality. A motor driven power steering provides sharp responses and accurate handling. The firm underpinnings also yield low levels of noise, vibration and harshness, which are recorded as low as 38 decibels at idle and 65-dB at highway speed.

Dual airbags, one for the front passenger and the other for the driver, and an Advances Brake System (ABS) take care of safety in the Grand i10. The price starts at just about N$200 000 and tops at not more than N$250,000. It comes with Hyundai’s seven-year/200 000 km warranty, among other benefits.