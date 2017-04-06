Baby hacked to death in Kavango

John Muyamba

Rundu

A 20-year-old man was on Tuesday afternoon arrested by the police at Neyuva village in Mashare Constituency, Kavango East for the alleged brutal hacking to death of a one-year-old baby girl.

The 20-year-old, who is charged with murder, read with the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, will appear in the Ndiyona Periodic Court tomorrow.

It was reported that at about 17h00 on Tuesday, April 4 at Neyuva village, the suspect – who is said to be a “known troublemaker” at the said village – arrived at the village drunk and chopped the deceased child, who was playing outside at the time, with a traditional axe on the head for no apparent reason.

A periodical court is not a daily or weekly court, as it only convenes when cases arise in a specific area. Ndiyona Periodic Court is situated at Ndiyona police station, located 120 km east of Rundu.

“The baby was with the grandmother, while the mother was away collecting water from the river. The deceased died on arrival at Nyangana Hospital in Ndiyona district,” said the Kavango East regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton, who confirmed the tragic event.

“The deceased was identified as Christine Wayera Kambore, a one-year and seven-month-old baby girl, from Neyuva village. The parents (mothers) of the suspect and deceased are cousins and they all lived in the same homestead at Neyuva,” he added.