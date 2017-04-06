5th swimming gala on the cards this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The fifth and final Bank Windhoek Long Course Swimming gala for the 2016/2017 season is slated to take place at the Municipal Swimming Pool in Olympia, Windhoek as from tomorrow.

“We expect ninety plus swimmers to take part in the two-day event, which has attracted swimmers from Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Swimming Club and Namib Swim Academy,” said press liaison officer of Namibia Swimming Union Jurie Badenhorst.

With some of the country’s leading swimmers having recently returned from various international assignments, that included the South African Junior National Championships, the 12th African Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo, Egypt, and the Swimming South Africa Level 2 Championships in Germiston, Johannesburg, South Africa – participants should be in good form.

“We expect them to close off the long course season with a lot of improved (personal best) times and hopefully some new records,” said Badenhorst, adding that the enormous support swimming receives in relation to the long course season from Bank Windhoek cannot be overemphasised.