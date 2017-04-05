N$300 000 bail for rhino suspects

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-Chinese nationals Yanghui Lu, 41, and Nan Chen, 29, were each granted bail of N$300 000 in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of illegally dealing in rhino horns.

Yanghui and Nan had been in custody since January when they were busted by the police at their rented flat in Eros, Windhoek with rhino horns weighing 5.5 kg, estimated to be worth N$400 000.

A poaching kit containing a hunting rifle and bullets were also found at the flat.

The duo are facing charges of possession of and illegally dealing in wildlife products. In court they have denied ever having a hand in any illegal dealings, saying they are not the only ones who have access to the flat where they reside.

“It should be noted that in no case is the court insensitive to the poaching of our rhinos but the court makes judgement based on the facts at hand,” explained magistrate Vanessa Stanley.

Yanghui and Nan arrived in the country on work visas and have no family members residing in Namibia at the moment.

Yanghui, who has been residing in the country for an extended period since 2001, has business dealings in the north and is said to be working on the project for mass housing in Katima Mulilo, which which has been put on hold due to his arrest.

The court postponed the case to June 21 for further investigations.

Attorney Kadhila Amoomo represented Nan while attorney Mbushandje Ntinda represented Yanghui. The State was represented by public prosecutor Rowan van Wyk.