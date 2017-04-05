More accolades for Amazing Kids

WINDHOEK

The Amazing Kids Private School & Academy scooped more prizes at the Khomas Region Awards ceremony held last Monday at the Windhoek High School.

In the category ‘Best Improved Private School’ it moved up 70 places in the NSSCO exams nationally and 15 places regionally in 2016, and in the NSSCH exams up 52 places nationally and 7 places regionally.

The school also received an award for 75% or more in the National Standardized Achievement Tests for Primary Schools in Mathematics Grade 5, English Grade 5 and English Grade 7. What an achievement!

“Well done to all the learners, teachers, management and parents for your hard work, dedication and prayers. Without your consistent support and prayers it would not have been possible. We give God all the honour and the glory,” says the school’s public relations officer in a release to the media. “For with God nothing shall be impossible – Luke1:37.”