Learners find career fair useful

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-“The career fair was very useful and I learned a lot especially on a career that is my second choice now,” says Victoria Uzembua from A. Shipena Secondary School. “Their presentation was clear and to the point especially the career in veterinary science – I have learned that there are different types of things to do other than just treating animals,” adds Uzembua.

Last Friday was the turn of learners in Windhoek to benefit from experts from various fields in terms of their possible future careers. Every year Ritja organisation hosts a series of career fairs all over the country to which it invites experts from various professional and trade organisations to provide learners with information on the doings of their organisations so that learners can make informed choices regarding their future careers after school. Last Friday the fair was held at the Habitat Research and Development Centre in Katutura.

“Although they didn’t have a presentation on the career I was interested in (geology) they sure gave me an idea of something else I might do if what I planned to do didn’t work out,” says Uzembua.

Mbangoye Tjikuzu from Van Rhyn Primary School says he feels privileged to have been presented with career information while just in primary school. “The fair gave me guidance on the career I had in mind but their presentations also gave me a lot of career ideas to think about, two of which I want to pursue,” says Tjikuzu.

Immanuel Cliete from Ella du Plessis High School says not only has the career fair given him an idea what career to follow but it was also an inspiration not to give up in life. “I didn’t have a clue what career to choose but now with the information from the career fair I even have a second option,” says Cliete.

“We know about careers but we just didn’t have information about them and what it takes to follow them,” says Manuaijani Tjikuzu from Windhoek High School, who says he found the career fair “very informative with clear information”.

Hanjero Mureko from Pionier Boys School says the fair gave him career ideas he never had.

“I had a few things I wanted to do but after this career fair I am now sure of what career I am going to follow. I want to be an instructor and thanks to this career fair I know what to study and do,” says Mureko.

According to the event organiser, Merika Katupose, the fair is an annual event that provides information on career paths and guidance to students, learners and the public at large.

“We have hosted fairs in different regions of the country and I plan to go to all of them in the future,” says Katupose.

Learners from Okahandja Secondary School, Delta High, Cosmos High, Augustineum Senior Secondary School, Pionier Boys School, Ella du Plessis High, Van Rhyn Primary

School, A. Shipena Secondary School, Windhoek High and Namcol attended the fair. Institutions such as the Namibian University of Science and Technology (NUST), Namibian Police (Nampol) and Namibia Institution of Open Learning (Namcol) exhibited at the career fair.