Edu-Light reaches Fidel Castro Primary School

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Fidel Castro Primary School became the third beneficiary of the Namib Mills solar lamp programme, Edu-Light, when on Friday it was handed 300 solar lamps.

As part of their corporate social responsibility towards education, community upliftment and poverty alleviation, the company launched their Edu-Light initiative at Immanuel Shifidi Secondary School with a donation of 300 solar lamps to learners at the school.

The company handed 210 portable solar lights to learners from Tobias Hainyeko Project School in Babylon on the outskirts of Windhoek’s informal settlement in 2016 and continues to support the Namibian child to reach their full potential.

Edu-Light is an initiative that aims to provide solar lights to learners and students living in informal settlements and rural areas that do not have access to electricity and use paraffin and candles for studying.

“Education is a shared responsibility between the government and all stakeholders, as we all have a stake in the success of our learners and we thank Namib Mills for giving the students a chance at a brighter future,” said inspector Shikwambi at the handover.

Namib Mills’ public relations, corporate social responsibility and stakeholder officer, Ashante Mannetti, explained that “the aim of this initiative is to increase the productivity of students at night in order improve their school performance. The Sun King Eco Light is an award-winning solar light that is two times brighter than a paraffin lamp, offers adjustable brightness settings and after a single sunny day of charging, it shines for four hours in its brightest mode or for over thirty hours on its lowest setting.”