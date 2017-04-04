Vonke Electric sponsors Cuca Tops FC and ENHS

John Muyamba

Rundu-ELCIN Nkurenkuru High School (ENHS) in the Kavango West Region recently received a great morale booster in the form of brand-new football, volleyball and netball playing gear, sponsored by Rundu-based electrical company, Vonke Electrical Services.

Vonke Electrical Services officially held a mini handover ceremony last Wednesday, where they presented the new gear to the respective recipients. Vonke Electrical Services managing member Pius Gustav, who handed over the donation, said the sponsorship was aimed at strengthening sports at the school and within the community.

“I know the school will make good use of this donation and we’re giving it to them as part of our social responsibility. The school has produced good results and it has improved over the years. We wanted to buy computers for the school, but opted for sport kits as we understand that sport is also important to the learners’ education and will motivate them to balance the two (sport and education),” Gustav said.

Immanuel Muremi, the headmaster of ELCIN Nkurenkuru High School, said many people within the community are of the opinion that the school is well off and not in need of support, but that is not the case as the school is struggling in many areas, including sports.

“It is difficult to run this school. Even though we get some money from parents and the government subsidy, we still can’t afford to provide our learners with everything they need to perform optimally – hence the importance of this donation,” Muremi said.

“Just imagine how happy we are. We haven’t had new sports kit since I became the school’s principal more than six years ago,” he added.

Vonke Electrical Services also donated sports gear, comprising of shirts, shorts and socks to Rundu-based football club, Cuca Tops, who campaign in the country’s first division.

“We’re grateful for the assistance from Vonke Electrical Services. We’ve been receiving great support from the company over the past few years and this will uplift our team’s spirit even more,” said Cuca Tops chairperson Simon Harupe.

“Others should follow suit and support sports in various ways, not only Cuca Tops, but others as well for the good of sports,” Harupe added.