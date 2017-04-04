Team Namibia wins two more gold medals in SA

Hesron Kapanga

Port Elizabeth-Namibian Para-athletes yesterday added two more gold medals to their tally at the ongoing 2017 Nedbank SASAPD National Championships in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Eliakim Ameinge and Abraham Hafenanye won two gold medals in the T12 and T13 800m on day two of the South Africa Sport Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) championships.

Namibia now has six gold medals won since Sunday when the three-day event started. The first four were won by Eino Mushila in the men’s T13 100m, Lahja Ishitile in the T11 100m, Johanna Benson in the T37 100m and Moses Tobias in the T11 100m.

Mushila was again expected to be in action late yesterday in the 200m, along with compatriots Benson in the T37 200m, Ishitile in the T11 200m and Moses also in the T11 200m men’s final.

Speaking to Nampa yesterday after the morning races, coach Richard Goreseb said the athletes worked hard during the short period he has been with them.

The coach, who is travelling with the team for the first time, also said it is not easy working with athletes who are coached by different coaches at regional level.

“In future it will really be nice if schools or teams release athletes in time so I can observe them properly to know their weak and strong points, which will help me as national coach in assessing them.”

Goreseb expressed happiness at the athletes’ level of commitment towards the team, saying it makes it easier for him.

“But if I get them earlier for a training camp, it will help me in guiding them to run their best times to qualify for other competitions,” he said. Goreseb added that the team is showing improvement in each race and is hopeful they will win more medals in days to come. – Nampa