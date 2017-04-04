Scholtz reflects on development in //Karas

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-!Nami#nus Constituency Councillor Jan Scholtz says development at regional level complex process is to define, as it includes the economic, political and social welfare of the region.

Often people look at the physical infrastructure as signs of development but it entails a lot more, such as an increase in the level of output, goods produced and value addition.

Scholtz, who is the chairperson of //Karas Regional Council, said the region has seen numerous development projects initiated, such as the Naute dates and grape packaging and export project that has health facilities, sanitation and housing for its workers.

Other developments in the region include the massive Neckartal Dam project that has created many jobs and is expected to substantially improve the standard of living of residents of the region.

“To address your question, a lot has been done for the region, such as the construction of the //Karas Regional Council office park, which is currently under construction for N$134 million, and the new Unam campus for N$300 million, to mention but a few,” he said.

Other major capital projects include the offices for the Office of the President.

Regarding problems affecting the region he singled out inadequate health facilities, the lack of transport and communication facilities, as well as a shortage of doctors and other health professionals, particularly in rural parts of the region. He said that many rural residents wallow in extreme poverty and suffer ill health.

Scholtz further noted that government has invested heavily in skills training and development to improve the skills and empower the youth.