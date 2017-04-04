Ondangwa taps dry for a week

Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva-Parts of Ondangwa have been without water for almost a week following the breakdown of two water pumps, which used to pump water to Oluno and the surrounding areas.

By Monday afternoon the affected areas were still without water, but national water utility NamWater could not yet provide a comprehensive report of what transpired.

Meanwhile, Ondangwa Town Council has been supplying the affected areas with water and had by Monday sent out four big water tanks to alleviate the situation.

Council could not specify how long the problem will last for, but municipal spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho said the council will continue distributing water to the affected areas.

The council will also keep the taps at the Fire Station at Ondjondjo open for the community to access until the situation is resolved.

“We will keep the residents informed of any developments that may come up,” Shitalangaho said.

The parts needed to repair the damaged pumps were expected to have arrived at the town on Friday, so the workers could do the repairs during the weekend, but that was not the case.

New Era established that one of the damaged pumps has since been fixed and is likely to be reconnected by Tuesday, but it is as yet unclear when the second damaged pump will be repaired.

This reporter could not obtain comment from Namwater spokesperson Johannes Shigwedha, who was unreachable, as is often the case.