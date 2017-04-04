Harders Cup squad to face Tura Magic announced

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Following the successful inaugural edition of the Harders Cup in Luderitz a few weeks ago, the tournament organisers have announced that the Harders Team will face Namibia Premier League (NPL) outfit Tura Magic on April 29 at Lüderitz.

The organisers yesterday announced a total of 26 players that will go into training camp and as time progresses, the 26-member squad will be scaled down to a final group of 16 players that will face Tura Magic in a highly anticipated match that will coincide with the 10th Lüderitz Crayfish Festival that runs from April 27 to May 2.

The team will be mentored by Bessly Makaula and assistant coach Isak Fredericks.

“We’re excited to have finally concluded this process and we wish the selected players all the best. These players carry the spirit of the Lüderitz community and a win against Tura Magic is therefore non-negotiable,” said Tim Ekandjo, the mastermind behind the Harders Cup.

The Harders Cup is sponsored by Tafel Lager, Standard Bank, Debmarine, Seaflower, Profile Investments, Marco Fishing, Nampower, Naftal Trading and RickyHameva Properties.

The 26 players are as follow:

Denzil Kaffer (Rush-Ups FC), Riaan Kock (Youngsters FC), Josef Fillemon (NovaNam FC), Petrus Kamati (Atlanta Bucs FC), Micha Rooi (Youngsters FC), Thafeni Fillipus (NovaNam FC), Ronald Katjimune (Youngsters FC), Andrew Witbooi (Atlanta Bucs FC), Ramish Fredericks (NovaNam FC), Lintin Haman (NovaNam FC), Antonius Kapenga (Rush-Ups FC), Gera Mouton (Youngsters FC), Aidrin Saunders (Atlanta Bucks FC), Granville Mouton (Rush-Ups FC), Ferdinand Moses (Atlanta Bucs FC), Wetu Shindii (Atlanta Bucks FC), Bonfatius Blom (Youngsters FC), Ozalo Fredericks (Youngsters FC), Pendapala Mhata Mhata (Men United FC), Kennedy Lennert Nazeem (Men United FC), Eusebio Fredericks (Youngsters FC), Romano Engelbrecht (Youngster FC), Penda Uuwanga (Atlanta Bucks FC) and Tobias Pameni (Atlanta Bucks FC).