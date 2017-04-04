Construction firm aids needy students

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz

LMR Construction in Lüderitz has donated N$7,400 for the maintenance of Benguela Cosdec and to pay training fees for the three students studying at Benguela Cosdec in Lüderitz.

Two female students, Petrina Frederick and Emma Kaynkos, and one male student, Edward Cloete, from Bethanie Village were the beneficiaries. They are registered for courses in office administration, computing, hospitality and tourism.

Oliver Morgan from LMR Construction during the handing over of the donation said the donation is part of their company social corporate responsibility.

Head of Benguela Cosdec Suzan Ndjaleka praised LMR Construction for a job well done by helping students to be able to get skills.

”The centre appreciates and will continue to serve the community, we believe skills are a fundamental solution to poverty as most trainees come from previous disadvantaged families,” said Ndjaleka who also wished students well in their skills training.