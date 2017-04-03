Windhoek to Lagos route on cards

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Discussions are currently underway between one of Africa’s biggest economies, Nigeria, and the national carrier Air Namibia to introduce a Windhoek to Lagos route.

This was revealed last week by the Honourary Consul of Namibia to Nigeria, Justin Chuma Anosike. Speaking to New Era just after a meeting with President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday, Anosike said the hour he had with Geingob was sufficient to brief him, among others, on a discussion between him and Air Namibia’s management to introduce the Windhoek, Lagos route.

“At the moment Air Namibia doesn’t stop anywhere in West Africa but fortunately two years ago an agreement was signed between the two countries and we are putting the finishing touches to it. Within three months, if everything goes well, we should have an inaugural flight,” he said.

He said the other subject on the agenda with the president was the meeting he had with Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) management.

“As you know Meatco is one of the foremost meat processing facilities in the world and Namibian beef is globally famous. Also, when the Lagos state governor was here last year he was impressed with the facilities and wanted to put together some kind of joint venture for Meatco to provide technical services for a future abattoir in Lagos. Lagos has a population of about 20 million so there is a huge market for that.”

Anosike described the relationship between Namibia and Nigeria as cordial. He said he was trying build on strengthening economic ties between the two countries – and tourism is an area where he sees huge potential.

“Namibia is a beautiful country and we are trying our best to market it to Nigerians,” he said, adding that Nigerians like to travel. “Maybe those on holiday will be able to identify business opportunities and try to build on them.”