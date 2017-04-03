Tsumeb backpackers hostel gets international recognition

Staff Reporter

Tsumeb-A backpackers hostel in Tsumeb has become the first Namibian hospitality establishment to be listed as a 5-star hostel by online rating platform Hostelgeeks.com. The platform lists cheap accommodation establishments all over the world for tourists on a tight budget and concentrates on hostels and backpackers.

The accommodation is rated after having met the criteria of being eco-friendly, for their design, being unique, the social ambience and service and knowledge of the team managing the establishment.

Tsumeb Backpackers Community Hostel was found to be the only Namibian hostel that has satisfied all five elements and is now being featured on the website as the place to stay for those looking for hostel accommodation during their travels to northern Namibia.

One feature that attracted the attention of hostelgeeks.com is the manner in which the hostel recycles almost everything, as well as its preservation of nature.

“After all, nature is one of the main reasons people are travelling to Namibia. Around the garden, you can see old pots used as planters, all kinds of DIY [Do It Yourself] ideas made by Dean, who loves to work with his hands, and also wood furniture,” notes the website in its listing of the establishment.

“[At Tsumeb Backpackers] they position themselves in the direction of sustainability rather than the current culture of disposability. Electricity is a limited resource in Tsumeb, which is why not all the rooms come with air-conditioning. Some of the dorms only have a fan. Consumption is reduced here, as well as the price for accommodation,” notes the website.

The website further notes that the hostel collaborates with a charity company in the prevention of the wild mustangs dying out in the harsh Namibian desert.

“And, last but not least, to explore the area in a very eco-friendly way, they do offer bicycle rentals. Perfect way to discover the surroundings in a green way,” notes the site.

The location of the establishment is scored for its proximity to Etosha National Park.

Tsumeb is about 120km from Etosha where one can have close encounters with various wildlife.

“The national parks in Namibia are much less crowded than in South Africa, and the wildlife is just as breathtaking. The northwest of Namibia is home to the free-roaming black rhino, and the Otjitotongwe Cheetah Park gives you the opportunity to get up close and personal with cheetahs, the fastest animal on land, and you can even stroke these big cats,” notes the site.