School Sports Project officially off the ground

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The much-anticipated school sports project for Khomas and Ohangwena regions was officially inaugurated on Friday at Concordia College in Windhoek, witnessed by various local and international dignitaries.

With the aim of improving the infrastructure, equipment and number of trained sports coaches and physical education teachers in schools and communities, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, in cooperation with the Namibia Football Association (NFA), signed an implementation agreement with the German Development Cooperation this year to implement a project that will see schools and thousands of learners in Namibia benefiting.

During the ceremony, the deputy education minister, Ester-Anna Nghipondoka, encouraged the youth to start participating in sports-related activities as it is not only beneficial to their health but helps positive development, through providing alternative norms, values, knowledge and experience.

Speaking on behalf of education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, Nghipondoka said that the project is not only for schools but will as well encourage communities to utilize facilities and help develop the nation. She further urged that teachers discontinue the use of physical education periods as “off periods” as this deprives students of discovering their potential.

Also present was Fifa head of technical development services Jurg Nepfer, who specified that as the world football governing body, putting football at the centre of everything they do is their obligation, which is a vision that can only be fulfilled through promotion of the game, protecting its integrity and bringing the game to all.

Ronny Zimmermann, vice-president of the Deutscher Fussball-Bund (German Football Association), said the cooperation is not only about rehabilitating and building football pitches but is aimed at creating long-lasting sustainable effects as well.

“It is about setting up an effective competition system for football and other sport in schools and enhancing sport opportunities in schools, through reaching out to children and young people.”

The two ministries (education and sport) will join forces to advise and organize resources that will enable easy and new approaches to learning in the national system.