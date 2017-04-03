Arandis municipal spokesperson dies in car accident

Eveline de Klerk

Walvis Bay-The public relations officer of the Arandis Municipality, Manfried Murangi, died in a car accident on Friday afternoon about 15 kilometres from Arandis on the road main between Arandis and Usakos.

Murangi, who was alone in his car, was travelling behind his brother and family members in a convoy to a nearby farm in the vicinity.

According to witnesses, Murangi drove off the road to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle that was overtaking, but collided with the trailer being pulled by the oncoming vehicle.

Murangi died on the spot and his body had to be removed from the wreckage with the Jaws of Life.

The crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo Regional Police, Deputy Commissioner Kashuupulwa, yesterday confirmed the incident, saying that eight people were travelling in the NDF bakkie whose trailer collided with Murangi’s car. She told New Era that details around the accident are still sketchy and that police are investigating the accident.

He was the fifth person to die in a span of five days between Usakos and Arandis.

Early last week Monday morning a 34-year-old mother, Hilde Antonia Doëses, and three of her children died in a horrific car accident between Arandis and Usakos, whilst her two-month-old girl miraculously survived the accident.

Her husband, 38-year-old Heindrick Hansie Doëseb, a boy Shaun Haraseb and the driver of the other vehicle 34-year-old Leonhard Martin are currently receiving medical treatment in Windhoek.