A historic day in school sport

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture in conjunction with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany will today join hands in clearing a piece of land in Windhoek.

The two parties are to witness the ground-breaking ceremony today at Concordia College at 10h00, which marks the official kick-off of the joint project aimed at developing and rehabilitating sport fields and promoting life skills through sport in schools.

The government has identified the potential of sport for the development of healthy

and empowered young Namibians. Sport is important for the physical, social and emotional health of young people.

When utilized in a pedagogically appropriate manner, sport can make a major contribution towards the promotion and education of children and young people.

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, together with the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, undertook the task to improve the quality of school and community sport and by extension physical education.

Education Minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa and Deputy Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero, will lead a large contingent of expected high-profile dignitaries.

Christian-Matthias Schlaga, ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, NFA president Frans Mbidi, Marco van Basten, chief technical development officer of Fifa and Ronny Zimmermann, vice-president of the German Football Association (DFB) are all expected to witness this historic occasion.