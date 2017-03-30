Rundu teen makes second appearance today

John Muyamba

Rundu-A 14-year-old boy from Sauyemwa who is charged with stabbing his 17-year-old brother to death was released for screening on Monday and will make his second court appearance today.

The 14-year-old accused, whose identity is known to New Era but cannot be published on ethical grounds as he is a minor, will be back in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court today for further interrogation.

The case was postponed to enable the teen to go for psychological screening with social workers. Since the court does not grant bail to minors, he was released into the care of a guardian.

The accused was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his brother to death at Sauyemwa settlement in Rundu, during a quarrel about who should use their mother’s mobile phone.

During the heated row the younger sibling grabbed a knife and stabbed his older brother in the chest. The family tried to rush the victim to hospital, but he was pronounced dead on the way to get medical assistance.

The deceased was a Grade 6 learner at Sauyemwa Combined School at Rundu. The boy appeared before magistrate Sonia Samupofu. Emma Mayavero represented the State.