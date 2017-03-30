New Jaguar F-TYPE to debut at the Simola Hillclimb

Jaguar fans and performance car enthusiasts are in for a treat at this year’s Jaguar Simola Hillclimb. The event marks the southern African debut of the 2018 Jaguar F-TYPE, which features styling updates and new technology additions to the most dynamically capable, performance-focused Jaguar. Spectators at South Africa’s premier lifestyle motoring event will be able to see the latest F-TYPEs in action on the famed 1.9-kilometre Simola Hill road. Three variants of the F-TYPE will be in action: the 423kW, all-wheel drive F-TYPE SVR, in both Coupé and Convertible body styles, as well as the Special Edition F-TYPE 400 Sport, powered by Jaguar’s 3.0-litre supercharged V6 petrol engine producing 294kW.

“The Jaguar Simola Hillclimb is an excellent opportunity to showcase a car like the F-TYPE, a model that perfectly demonstrates the art of performance,” said Lisa Mallett, Marketing Director of Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and sub-Sahara Africa. “It’s only fitting that these exciting new F-TYPEs make their debut in a dynamic fashion, where fans can see and hear them in action – the ultimate thrill for the senses.”

The 2018 model year F-TYPE gains new technology in the form of Jaguar’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment system. Boasting super-fast responses, intuitive tablet-style operation, intelligent navigation functions with real-time traffic and live weather reports, every journey is made more rewarding with a world of information at the driver’s fingertips. Enthusiasts will also be able to capture and share their driving experiences using the new ReRun app, developed in collaboration with GoPro. In a world-first, ReRun combines real-time video from the driver’s GoPro with key vehicle performance data including speed, throttle position, gear selection, braking force and g-force. The high-quality video – including unique ‘highlights’ sections – can be downloaded to the driver’s smartphone and shared on social media.

With a focus on optimising performance, the new F-TYPE also features slimline seats, along with new chrome and aluminium trim finishers to heighten the driver-focused feel of the interior. For the first time, purists will be able indulge in the joy of driving by ordering an F-TYPE with a six-speed manual transmission. This will be available on models equipped with the 250kW and 280kW supercharged V6 engines.

On sale for only one year is the Special Edition 400 Sport. Powered by the new 294kW version of the 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine, it is further enhanced by an uprated chassis comprising the Super Performance braking system, Configurable Dynamics and 20-inch wheels with a unique Dark Satin Grey finish. Additionally, it features distinctive yellow and Dark Satin Grey badging to perfectly complement its choice of three exterior colours: Indus Silver, Santorini Black and Yulong White. – autoworld